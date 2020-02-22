Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

