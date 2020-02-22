Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 832.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

