Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $246.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.17.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $211.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average of $198.64. The stock has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52-week low of $159.96 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

