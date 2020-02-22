American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,176 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

