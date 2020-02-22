Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.50.

NYSE:AAP opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 2.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after purchasing an additional 358,324 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares during the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

