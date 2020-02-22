Stephens Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $160.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Cfra reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $182.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $151.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after acquiring an additional 358,324 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

