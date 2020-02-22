UBS Group Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $180.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $186.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after purchasing an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 596,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,476,000 after purchasing an additional 202,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,937,000.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

