Royal Bank of Canada Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $170.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.86. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

