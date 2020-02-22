Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.27.

NYSE A opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

