Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Increased to $4.60 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of USAS opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

