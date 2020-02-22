Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Increased to $4.60 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Shares of USAS opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
