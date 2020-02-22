Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PARR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,443,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after buying an additional 611,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,037,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 514,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

