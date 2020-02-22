Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target Cut to $4.70

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.30 to $4.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

GSS stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 129,022 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,121 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cooper Companies Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cooper Companies Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $74.01 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $74.01 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 192,262 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 192,262 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Blackstone Group LP Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Blackstone Group LP Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,239 Shares of LKQ Co.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,239 Shares of LKQ Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report