Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target Cut to $4.70

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.30 to $4.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

GSS stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 129,022 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,121 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

