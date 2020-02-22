Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FNMA. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.63.

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 2.20. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.