Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.37, approximately 795,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 604,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at $97,888.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.45.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

