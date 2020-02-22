Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 6.1% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, approximately 2,306,735 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,999,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Specifically, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $180,303.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amyris by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade
Amyris Stock Price Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity
Amyris Stock Price Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity
Twitter Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.43
Twitter Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.43
Agile Therapeutics Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Agile Therapeutics Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
SM Energy Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
SM Energy Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
eHealth Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
eHealth Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report