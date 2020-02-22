Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 6.1% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, approximately 2,306,735 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,999,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Specifically, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $180,303.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amyris by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.