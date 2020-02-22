Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.58. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 8,829,853 shares.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 1,193,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 838,501 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

