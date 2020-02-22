SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.85. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SM Energy shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 4,834,698 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 133,671 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

