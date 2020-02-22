eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.36, but opened at $129.18. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. eHealth shares last traded at $131.52, with a volume of 2,594,052 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,323,000 after acquiring an additional 646,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in eHealth by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,601,000 after acquiring an additional 298,870 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

