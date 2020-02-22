L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $23.42. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. L Brands shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 12,587,200 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in L Brands by 113.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in L Brands by 159.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in L Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in L Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

