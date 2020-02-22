Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.81, but opened at $55.00. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 2,801,857 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

