Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 22.4% Following Weak Earnings

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) shares traded down 22.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $48.65, 5,664,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 399% from the average session volume of 1,135,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,028. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Appian by 1,432.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Appian by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Appian by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.76.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

