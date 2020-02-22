First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 14.7% After Earnings Miss

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded down 14.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.59, 9,772,675 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 432% from the average session volume of 1,835,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG grew its stake in First Solar by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 290,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $15,067,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 267,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Solar by 4,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 266,510 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 260,930 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

