TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Trading Down 11% on Analyst Downgrade

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was down 11% on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from to . Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. TrueCar traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $3.48, approximately 6,548,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 1,086,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TrueCar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 296,568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

