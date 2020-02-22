Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.89, 944,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 791,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Specifically, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $332,357 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Swann lowered Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $304.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

