Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.89, 944,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 791,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
Specifically, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $332,357 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Swann lowered Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
