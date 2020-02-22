Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) dropped 6.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $136.91 and last traded at $137.77, approximately 2,850,268 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,624,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.08.

Specifically, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $470,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,162 shares of company stock worth $54,125,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.56, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.