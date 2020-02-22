Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading 7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price traded up 7% on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $144.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $141.67 and last traded at $134.82, 823,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 188% from the average session volume of 285,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.99.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $21,521,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Globant by 492.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

