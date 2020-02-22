Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Price Up 8.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) rose 8.1% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.21, approximately 2,119,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 915,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Select Medical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 599,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

