Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Up 12.1% Following Strong Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)’s stock price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $17.99, approximately 9,735,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 2,106,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.99.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

