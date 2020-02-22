BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $175.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 3,084,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,489 shares.The stock last traded at $95.16 and had previously closed at $89.66.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,940 shares of company stock worth $1,954,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after purchasing an additional 296,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 107,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

