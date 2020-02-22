Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 48,247,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the previous session’s volume of 5,697,331 shares.The stock last traded at $22.45 and had previously closed at $18.72.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

