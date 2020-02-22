Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 6,318,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,802 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $5.76.

The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $528.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

