Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 939,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 546% from the previous session’s volume of 145,421 shares.The stock last traded at $56.95 and had previously closed at $42.79.

The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $482.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

