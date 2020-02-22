Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dmc Global traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 521874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from to in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dmc Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

