Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $151.10, but opened at $155.08. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synopsys shares last traded at $149.02, with a volume of 102,274 shares changing hands.

SNPS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

