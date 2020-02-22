Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) vs. Neoleukin Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NLTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Innovus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -6.92, indicating that its share price is 792% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Innovus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.74%. Given Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.16 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30 Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 19.97 -$31.58 million ($1.34) -7.66

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -26.13% -24.97%

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.