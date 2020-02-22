WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) vs. Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Financial Analysis

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Rwe Ag Sp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A Rwe Ag Sp N/A -10.33% -1.87%

0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Rwe Ag Sp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rwe Ag Sp pays out -147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Rwe Ag Sp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $3.91 billion 5.26 $1.02 billion N/A N/A Rwe Ag Sp $15.98 billion 1.44 $465.31 million ($0.38) -98.16

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rwe Ag Sp.

Risk and Volatility

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR beats Rwe Ag Sp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

