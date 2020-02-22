Analyzing Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Tristate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 31.01% 9.10% 1.44% Tristate Capital 19.09% 12.90% 0.90%

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Tristate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 4.45 $194.45 million $2.68 14.44 Tristate Capital $315.23 million 2.10 $60.19 million $1.92 11.76

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Tristate Capital. Tristate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tristate Capital has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Columbia Banking System and Tristate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tristate Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.06%. Tristate Capital has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Tristate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Tristate Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

