Contrasting X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) & Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 37.26 -$43.02 million N/A N/A Scholar Rock N/A N/A -$49.33 million ($3.15) -4.54

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 2 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.68%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.25% -69.07% Scholar Rock N/A -47.83% -29.49%

Risk & Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Scholar Rock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

