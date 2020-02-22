First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Critical Review

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest BanCorp $56.33 million 3.16 $9.01 million N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp $46.62 million 2.65 $5.96 million N/A N/A

First Northwest BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Northwest BanCorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest BanCorp 16.00% 5.13% 0.71% Rhinebeck Bancorp 12.79% 5.65% 0.65%

Summary

First Northwest BanCorp beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

