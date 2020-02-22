3M (NYSE:MMM) versus Tandem Diabetes Care (NYSE:TNDM) Head-To-Head Review

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3M and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.14 billion 2.81 $4.57 billion $9.10 17.25 Tandem Diabetes Care $183.87 million 28.28 -$122.61 million ($2.55) -34.51

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 3M and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 8 1 0 1.91 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 11 0 2.79

3M currently has a consensus target price of $173.45, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $79.79, suggesting a potential downside of 9.33%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 14.22% 51.39% 12.68% Tandem Diabetes Care -7.19% -9.44% -5.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3M beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

