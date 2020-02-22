Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $240,000.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHAS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

