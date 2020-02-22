LSB Industries (LXU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. ValuEngine cut LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.