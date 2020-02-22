Xencor (XNCR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XNCR stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $46.33.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.24.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

