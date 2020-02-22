Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RVNC stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.17. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

RVNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

