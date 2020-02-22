Carter’s (CRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Carter’s to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $110.73 on Friday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

