Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.19.

Shares of NVU.UN stock opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.19. Northview Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$26.09 and a 52-week high of C$32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.80.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

