Pi Financial Reiterates “C$24.00” Price Target for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

Pi Financial set a C$24.00 target price on North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NOA stock opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of $369.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.87 and a twelve month high of C$18.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

