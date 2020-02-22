Scotiabank Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$79.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.45.

NA opened at C$74.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$60.09 and a twelve month high of C$75.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.64.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0100002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$1,436,818.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,895.31. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total transaction of C$4,557,911.40. Insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500 over the last ninety days.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

