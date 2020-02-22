National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$52.00” Price Target for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 target price on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.67.

TSE LSPD opened at C$37.28 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Analyst Recommendations for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

