National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$52.00” Price Target for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 target price on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.67.

TSE LSPD opened at C$37.28 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

