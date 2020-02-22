Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$125.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$115.71.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$109.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.61. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$70.81 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total transaction of C$1,068,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

